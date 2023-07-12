Bratislava turns ammunition depot into beautiful public space. What can you do there?

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Restaurant run by Roma family

Roma family has opened their own restaurant in eastern Slovakia. (Source: Facebook/Podduklianske Novinky)

Slávka from Kružlová, eastern Slovakia, together with her husband and other family members, took a risk and started their own business to avoid ending up jobless again and having to register with a labour office.

They established the first and only Roma restaurant in the country, located in Vyšný Orlík, near Svidník, eastern Slovakia. It is called Bino, named after the oldest son of the owners, the Podduklianske Novinky website notes.

Customers can eat Slovak classics such as grilled wings with vegetable salad and fried fish fillet with mashed potatoes; but Bino's owners plan to include traditional Roma meals in the menu as well.

Read more in Slovak.

2) Slovak woman pilots Boeing 737

Sandra at the wheel of a Boeing (Source: Sandra's personal instagram / pilotgirl_sandra)

Sandra Sandtnerová pursued her childhood dream and became a pilot, despite challenges and stereotypes. Previously, she had worked as a flight attendant.

Today, she pilots a Boeing 737.

Sandtnerová talked about her journey on Trochu Inak, a TV programme run by the public broadcaster RTVS. "It's a job that you definitely can't do without knowing what to do with your life, so you become a pilot," she said. The Slovak has piloted planes for about two years.

The pilot belongs to 7 percent of women who perform this job.

3) Ammunition depot turned into lodge

Hájovňa, or a lodge in English, is located on Pekná Cesta in Bratislava-Rača. (Source: Facebook/Mestské Lesy v Bratislave)

Back in the 19th century, a new house was built on Pekná Cesta in Bratislava-Rača to serve as a lodge. But time went by, and it became an ammunition depot.

For many years, the house had been closed to the public. Today, after renovation, it serves the public again. People will find a leisure pavilion with an indoor grill and outdoor fireplaces, facilities for tourists and cyclists, and a pétanque field.

The design of today's lodge comes from the Office 110 and DIVO studios, Bratislava City Hall said.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Chuck Norris in Žilina

(Source: zomri.online)

Translation: Chuck Norris after three days in Žilina.

Because Chuck Norris visited Slovakia last week, a lot of memes have appeared on the internet. The man in this picture, though very similar to the famous actor, is not Norris though he has got a Hollywood look in his eyes. Miracles apparently happen in Žilina, or does his look imply that three days spent in Žilina is more than enough?

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!