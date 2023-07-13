Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
13. Jul 2023 at 20:11

Popular Bratislava venue reopens, at new address and with different view

KC Dunaj has become Kácečko.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Kácečko's terrace offers a view of Hotel Kyiv.Kácečko's terrace offers a view of Hotel Kyiv. (Source: Ivan Pätoprstý)

KC Dunaj, a popular venue in Bratislava’s Old Town, has reopened at a new address after several months of closure.

The venue can be found a few streets from its original location, the Sme daily writes. And it bears a new name: Kácečko.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Until the end of last year, the venue was located on the top floor of a former department store, Dunaj, on SNP Square, just a stone’s throw from the Old Market Hall and the Polish Institute. The space was known for a scenic view of Bratislava Castle and St. Martin Cathedral from its terrace, but reconstruction of the former department store is underway and the venue had to move out.

SkryťTurn off ads

Looking at Hotel Kyiv

The Prior department store on Kamenné Square, where Tesco is also situated, is the club’s new home.

Regulars started to flock in as soon as the first announcement of the reopening appeared on Instagram. Kácečko reopened on the first weekend of July. Although the premises are not completely finished, people can enjoy a stunning terrace that offers a view of the legendary Hotel Kyiv and the nearby square.

“The floor we are based on was built as a dining room and clubhouse, so it fits our purpose,” said Kácečko owner Ivan Pätoprstý. “We turned the dining room into a bar area, and the clubhouse will become a hall.”

A functioning kitchen that will offer street food is in the pipeline as well.

Entrance to Kácečko. Entrance to Kácečko. (Source: Marek Moravčík)
Interior of the Kácečko space. Interior of the Kácečko space. (Source: KC Dunaj)

More clubs at Prior

Other bars and clubs are said to move into Prior as well, including Bukowski and Bohéma. Ost Block can already be found on the ground floor.

SkryťTurn off ads

Bratislava has been losing its legendary clubs for a long time, including Subclub near the castle and the Nu Spirit Club on Štúrová Street.

Bratislava

Top stories

Prior.

News digest: With name change, well-liked club returns to Bratislava

Spain to deploy soldiers in Slovakia, Google's Bard in Slovak, free events in Bratislava, thousands of ties on display in Košice.


3 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Veľké Čunovo Lake.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Cool off during the short hike to Čunovo and Rusovce lakes this Saturday.


13 h
Slovak representant Cedrik Serri during the European Games at Kraków.

Underfunded and overlooked, fencers in Slovakia still waiting for the country to face their sword

Fencers in Slovakia quit the sport after some time, as it does not earn them a living.


12. jul
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad