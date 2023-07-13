Popular Bratislava venue reopens, at new address and with different view

KC Dunaj has become Kácečko.

KC Dunaj, a popular venue in Bratislava’s Old Town, has reopened at a new address after several months of closure.

The venue can be found a few streets from its original location, the Sme daily writes. And it bears a new name: Kácečko.

Until the end of last year, the venue was located on the top floor of a former department store, Dunaj, on SNP Square, just a stone’s throw from the Old Market Hall and the Polish Institute. The space was known for a scenic view of Bratislava Castle and St. Martin Cathedral from its terrace, but reconstruction of the former department store is underway and the venue had to move out.

Looking at Hotel Kyiv

The Prior department store on Kamenné Square, where Tesco is also situated, is the club’s new home.

Regulars started to flock in as soon as the first announcement of the reopening appeared on Instagram. Kácečko reopened on the first weekend of July. Although the premises are not completely finished, people can enjoy a stunning terrace that offers a view of the legendary Hotel Kyiv and the nearby square.

“The floor we are based on was built as a dining room and clubhouse, so it fits our purpose,” said Kácečko owner Ivan Pätoprstý. “We turned the dining room into a bar area, and the clubhouse will become a hall.”

A functioning kitchen that will offer street food is in the pipeline as well.

More clubs at Prior

Other bars and clubs are said to move into Prior as well, including Bukowski and Bohéma. Ost Block can already be found on the ground floor.

Bratislava has been losing its legendary clubs for a long time, including Subclub near the castle and the Nu Spirit Club on Štúrová Street.