Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

17. Jul 2023 at 12:10 

Slovak arms companies boosted by war in Ukraine

Profit broke records.

Tomas Vasuta
Tomáš Vašuta
Illustrative image.Illustrative image. (Source: Index Magazine.)

While a large section of Slovak industry and many companies had to cut back due to the war in Ukraine, there is a segment that has actually made a profit from it. Not that long ago the arms industry had been stagnating. However, the situation fundamentally changed in February of last year.

The invasion of Slovakia's eastern neighbour changed priorities and countries began to invest heavily in military technology. One reason was also that much of existing military equipment and ammunition was headed for Ukraine.

