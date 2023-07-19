Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Jul 2023 at 17:15

Košice market introduces signs to identify local producers

"Golden Seller" mark should serve as guide for visitors.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The open-air market on the Dominikánske Námestie square in the Košice city centre.The open-air market on the Dominikánske Námestie square in the Košice city centre. (Source: Judita Čermáková)

Košice is introducing a simple way for residents and visitors to the popular open-air market in the city's centre to identify locally produced goods.

The Staré Mesto borough has started to hand out signs reading "Zlatý Predajca" (Golden Seller) to local sellers.

Staré Mesto Mayor Igor Petrovčík said the move is a thank you for their efforts and will allow people who want to support locally grown crops and producers at the popular market on the Dominikánske Námestie square.

"We will gradually hand out the signs to all producers who come to the market who have been visited by the market manager and myself in their field, garden, or greenhouse," says Petrovčík.

