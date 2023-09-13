Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Sep 2023 at 7:00  I 

A German from Bratislava who loves her working ‘mischung’

Katrin Litschko runs a magazine, produces TV reports and organises exhibitions – but she also makes time to swim in the Danube and go climbing.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief
German journalist Katrin Litschko.German journalist Katrin Litschko. (Source: Courtesy of K. L. )

Filled with curiosity and wishing she was anywhere except at home in Germany, Katrin Litschko couldn’t wait for the moment she could pack her suitcase and experience life abroad. After doing some thinking, she had an idea.

In the noughties, the art education university student set off to explore the homeland of her grandfather Josef: Slovakia. Once a resident of Nová Lehota – Neuhau in German – near Handlová, he was one of more than 30,000 Carpathian Germans who were expelled from the territory of Slovakia following the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War. Before the war ended, an estimated 100,000 Carpathian Germans had left Slovakia.

Foreigners in Slovakia

Top stories

The making of the Pukanec pottery.

News digest: New attraction in eastern Slovakia, new additions to heritage list

Quicker trip to Vienna, why freight trains sidestep Slovakia, and the start of the next edition of Slovenská Tepláreň.


14 h
Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep
The German chemical concern Evonik is building a new plant in Slovenská Ľupča.

The link between German manufacturing sector sneezing and Slovakia getting gold

When the German economy struggles, Slovakia feels the pain.


11. sep
