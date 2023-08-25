Weekend: Even the plants will dance!

A little bit of magic in Bratislava, good wine and a showcase of Gemer's folklore. Here's what to try out during the weekend August 25 - August 27.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Art

Classics and botany

Music is returning to the university botanical garden in Bratislava. With young indie artists performing classical music, the garden is exploring the breadth of musical options. This weekend, you’ll have a chance to experience a chamber concert led by duo Katka Koščová a Daniel Špiner. The event starts at 10:00 on August 26 and is free of charge.

More energy

Just a stone’s throw from the university botanical garden, there will be one more concert taking place. On the same day of August 26 at 19:00, energetic and uplifting musician ERØ will play at the Mark Twain bar. Come lift your spirits!

Culture surrounded by city walls

The city walls of Bratislava will be filled by magic (quite literally) and music. An event that is part of a culture-filled cycle of summer activities in Bratislava comes to the city to entertain both children and adults. Starting at 18:30 on August 25, there will be a magic, sleight-of-hand show led by four magicians paired with a bit of theatre. After them, three Slovak musicians will come to steal the show at 19:30. The program is free of charge.

Chamber concert will take place in a botanical garden. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Gabriel Kuchta, SME)

TIP: A bit of Norwegian sight-seeing near Košice. There is a place that will take you away.

Košice region

Run, run, run!

If you’re more of an energetic person that wants to relax more actively, there’s an event just for you. On August 27, a 8.3 kilometre long run titled “Tomášovský Beh” will take place in the Košice region. Starting at the hiking shelter Hornád, the run will then continue through meadows and views to wrap back to the shelter. The main run starts at 16:00, but there are also runs for children starting at 14:00.

Running is not the only option here though, and if you’re more of a hiking person, you can try hiking to Tomášovský Výhľad, offering views and a nice place for fun pictures.

Days of folklore

The Gemer Folk Festival marries Slovak and foreign folklore into one during three days of folklore. Filled with traditional food, scene theatrics, well-known and loved sounds of hand-made old musical instruments and dance, the festival showcases all that is typical for the region of Gemer, concentrated in the municipality of Rejdová. Artists will bring the everyday slow life of locals to the podium along with a programme for children. The festival takes place from August 24 to August 26.

Folklore days will showcase all that is traditional for Gemer region. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Lukáš Grinaj, TASR)

TIP: Folklore is not only about dancing and costumes. Food is a great portion of culture, so why not learn how to make one of the classics?

Miscellaneous fun

A small municipality, a large portion of fun

For the third year in a row, the municipality of Vysočany opens its gates and vineyards to all folks. Grab a blanket and come enjoy wine under the stars. To get your hips moving, you can look forward to live music playing throughout the festival. There will be plenty of skilled cooks to keep you fed and happy. The entry fee is €15 which covers the ticket price and entry wines to try out. The picnic is

made of a few stalls on a cosy vineyard-filled meadow.

Melancholy and charms

Keeping it grooving, come enjoy the international music project Charms Kids in the community event space Diera Do Sveta, Liptovský Mikuláš. The band is a cooperation of Slovak and Ukrainian artists. They bring a good portion of melancholy defined by intimate memories and colourfulness. The band will be accompanied by Slovak artist Matúš Oravec.

Wine tasting is a popular activity to try during summer season. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, SME)

TIP: How to create a place for rafters: New place for adventure on Ipeľ River.

Upcoming events

September 2. Piešťany. Community centre Elektrárňa will host the InTOLERANTfest dedicated to all things gluten-free, healthy gut and more.

September 2. Bratislava. There will be a walk with a Ukrainian artist inspired by Bratislava.

September 3. Trnava. Ukrainian club will host a trip to Kamenáč.

BEFORE YOU GO

WHAT TO EXPLORE IN BRATISLAVA: Meet animals up close, pet them and even feed them! Explore guided feeding in the Bratislava zoo.

WHAT TO BE CHEERFUL ABOUT: Evergreen classic for cyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts. Czechoslovak motorcycle gathering showed legends of their kind.

WHAT TO DO FOR FREE: Activities near the Bratislava city walls are not the only one to try out for free. Look into hiking and have a nice trip without spending a penny.

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

Do you have any tips? You can reach Mária at maria.jurikova@spectator.sk