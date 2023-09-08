Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.

TRAVEL

Now is the time for harvest festivities

A quick ride from the capital will bring you to the popular Modranské Vinobranie festival, taking place between September 8-10. The festivities in the small town of Modra in the foothills of the Small Carpathian hill range celebrate its wine making tradition, featuring a unique beverage known as 'burčiak', a seasonal hard grape cider featuring a foam that can rival even the one on your beer. In addition to fine drinks, visitors will be able to get a taste of forgotten crafts, exhibitions, guided tours, wine cellars and more. For more information, click here (in Slovak).

The traditional grape drink called burčiak is a must during the festivities. (Source: TASR)

A fair celebrating metal

In a similar vein and on the exact same date, visitors to the city of Banská Bystrica in the heart of Slovakia can enjoy the 365th edition of the Radvaň fair. This year the popular event is dedicated to metal-working craftsmen. Combined with a rich cultural programme in the city's Námestie SNP square, it showcases of various crafts from Slovakia and abroad.

For more information, click here (in Slovak).

ART

Last chance to hear unique pipe organs in Trnava

The great Gothic monument, St Nicholas Basilica in Trnava, is home to the international festival of pipe organ music called Trnavské Organové Dni. This Sunday, September 10, will be the last chance to hear this unique instrument performing a concert of classical music composers. German pipe organ player Axel Flierl has prepared a repertoire of works from German, French, and Italian composers.

For more information, click here (in Slovak).

SPORT

How do you run uphill?

Veľký Choč is a handsome peak, wrote Pavol Országh Hviezdoslav, one of the most popular Slovak poets from the beginning of the 20th century. Towering 1,611 metres above the sea, the peak in the heart of Orava, north Slovakia, is visible from afar and is sought after by tourists. This Saturday a unique run takes place for all daredevil runners who want to overcome more than 1,000 metres in elevation by running up to the peak. For more information, click here (in Slovak).

Veľký Choč peak. (Source: TASR)

Run through paradise

If running up that hill would be an uphill battle for you, why not try a run that only rises 40 metres in elevation? Situated in the beautiful Slovak Paradise in eastern Slovakia, this Saturday's Run in Paradise event features two asphalt tracks, a 10-kilometre and a 5-kilometre length. There is still time to register, for more information, click here (in Slovak).

MISCELLANEOUS FUN

Fancy being a detective?

If you are a fan of Sherlock Holmes, do not miss this opportunity to see him do his job at the Budatín Castle in Žilina. For the fifth time, the theatrical group RAZCA will perform a series of guided tours through the castle that is supposedly haunted by the ghost of brutally murdered servant Anička who at the time of her death was carrying a baby. Now she is looking for her child. Visitors will be able to help the famous detective in solving the crime and win a small present.

For more information, click here (in Slovak).

Is public transport more up your alley?

This Saturday between 10:00 to 17:00, the Bratislava Public Transport Company (DPB) opens the doors of the Jurajov Dvor depot for the public to see all the vehicles the company has in its fleet - not only current ones, but also the historic. In addition to tours, visitors will be able to become drivers - at least for a while - under the supervision of professional instructors, attend theatrical performances and discussions with drivers.

For more information, click here (in Slovak).

UPCOMING EVENTS

September 22-29: Slovakia's largest festival dedicated to celebrating foreigners called [fjúžn] will take place in Bratislava.

September 29-October 1: The Biela Noc (White Night) multi-genre festival presenting various light installations throughout the capital will take place. A week later the festival will move to Košice.

BEFORE YOU GO

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!