News digest: Younger people are more liberal and their interest in the election is rising

New flights from London to eastern Slovakia, boost for Slovak battery manufacturer, and what aquapark to visit regarding slides.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, September 5 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in fewer than five minutes.

Younger people's interest in election on the rise

From left: campaign ambassador and former ice hockey player Michal Handzuš, campaign initiator Fedor Blaščák, and ambassador and TV personality Veronika Cifrová Ostrihoňová. (Source: TASR)

The interest of young people aged between 18 and 25 in participating in the September 30 election is growing significantly. Since April, it has increased by 16 percentage points to 68 percent, shows a new survey by the Focus polling agency carried out for the civic campaign Chcem Tu Zostať (I Want to Stay Here).

Young people are thus approaching the interest of the total population, which sits at 76 percent.

About a third of young people consider themselves to be liberal, while only a fifth of the overall population would say so. Half as much consider themselves to be conservative, as opposed to 38 percent of the overall population. The rest say that they are centrist.

Young people are also more tolerant when it comes to a registered partnership: 51 percent would support the right as opposed to 37 percent of the overall population. They are also significantly more supportive of women's rights and abortion.

They consider economic and social topics such as food prices, better access to housing, greater support for young families from the state, or better access to and quality of health care a priority.

TRAVEL: Ryanair will connect north-east Slovakia with London. The new flight connection will start in November.

BUSINESS: The first strategic investment into Slovak battery maker is a Chinese company linked to the largest carmaker in Slovakia.

INVESTMENT: INESS looked at state investment support. Is €280,000 state support for one job too much or too little?

INESS looked at state investment support. Is €280,000 state support for one job too much or too little? ADVERTORIAL: Super deduction, investing and saving? Yes, according to LeitnerLeitner.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

The water parks to go to if slides are what you seek

Which aquapark in Slovakia has the most slides? (Source: TASR)

The criteria one has for visiting a water park or swimming pool are many. Someone's decision is based on the number and sizes of pools, while another puts emphasis on water attractions.

This new ranking focuses on the last criterion and tells you which water park in Slovakia to visit if it is slides you are looking for.

EVENT FOR THE WEEK

A selection of Ukrainian cinema

A Ukrainian soldier sits in a trench at the frontline near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 26, 2023. (Source: AP/Libkos)

On the occasion of Ukrainian Culture Month in Slovakia, a showcase of four feature films and three documentaries focused on the war with Russia will be screened. It starts in Bratislava from September 3 to September 6 in the cinema hall of the Slovak National Gallery and the alternative space of the Lumière Cinema.

Then the event will move to Košice and continue between September 7-10 at the Úsmev cinema. For more information and the programme, click here and here, respectively.

IN OTHER NEWS

The European Parliament's Budgetary Control Committee gave a positive opinion after a hearing with Slovak European Court of Auditors candidate Katarína Kaszasová . She is the country’s top auditor as the head of the Auditing Oversight Authority. Learn more about her by clicking here.

. She is the country’s top auditor as the head of the Auditing Oversight Authority. Learn more about her by clicking here. In the second quarter of 2023, Slovakia's GDP increased by 1.5 percent year-on-year , the Statistics Office has reported. The growth was again mainly driven by automotive production.

, the Statistics Office has reported. The growth was again mainly driven by automotive production. In terms of temperatures, this year's August in Slovakia was normal to very warm , reports the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute in its preliminary assessment. The highest temperature of 36.5 ºC was recorded two times, on August 21 in the village of Slovenský Grob near the capital, and in the village of Mužla, Nové Zámky district, on August 26. In terms of precipitation, August was normal to exceedingly wet.

, reports the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute in its preliminary assessment. The highest temperature of 36.5 ºC was recorded two times, on August 21 in the village of Slovenský Grob near the capital, and in the village of Mužla, Nové Zámky district, on August 26. In terms of precipitation, August was normal to exceedingly wet. The Slovak Environment Agency (SAŽP) will launch another bid for house renovations on September 6. A total of €190 million from the national recovery plan have been allocated for the bid. The funding will be available for 10,000 eligible applicants, with the registration process starting on October 9. Learn more about the previous bids here.

A total of €190 million from the national recovery plan have been allocated for the bid. The funding will be available for 10,000 eligible applicants, with the registration process starting on October 9. Learn more about the previous bids here. 16,500 voters have sent their votes from abroad by mail so far, the Interior Ministry reported on Tuesday. The election will be held on Saturday, September 30.

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, daily temperatures between 24 ºC to 29 ºC expected, in the north of the country occasionally 22 ºC. Slight breeze. (SHMÚ)

