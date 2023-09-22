Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Sep 2023 at 7:05  I 

Q&A: Will there be another Covid-19 wave in Slovakia? What about vaccines?

What you need to know about the coronavirus in the country.

Ján Krempaský, Daniela Hajčáková
Ján Krempaský, Daniela Hajčáková, Compiled by Spectator staff
Editorial
The new vaccine against the coronavirus.The new vaccine against the coronavirus. (Source: TASR)

Although the pandemic no longer keeps people in their homes, nor does it kill hundreds every day, the coronavirus that caused the death of more than 21,000 people in Slovakia has not disappeared.

Hygienists expect an increased incidence of viral diseases in the coming days and weeks, as has already been indicated by the detection of virus particles in wastewater in recent days.

This week, the Health Ministry is launching registration for a new vaccination against the autumn wave of Covid-19.

We have prepared a Q&A that provides information about what vaccine will be used, who should be vaccinated, where the vaccination will take place and more.

  1. Will there be another Covid-19 wave this autumn?
  2. What variants of the virus circulate among people?
  3. What vaccines will be used in Slovakia?
  4. Who should get the new vaccine?
  5. Is one dose sufficient?
  6. When will registration start?
  7. Where will the vaccination take place?
  8. Is there a chance nationwide measures will be introduced again?
  9. Should I wear a mask or respirator?
  10. Are international covid passports still valid?
  11. Could schools be closed?
  12. Where can I get tested for free?
  13. What should I do in case of illness?

1) Will there be another Covid-19 wave this autumn?

The coming season is favourable to the spreading of viruses because of the colder weather, but also because people have returned from holidays abroad and the school year has started as well. The number of cases will increase again. In addition, a subvariant of the virus called eris (EG.5.1) has appeared, which proved to be significantly more viable and spreading faster than previous variants, says infectious disease expert Peter Sabaka.

"It has already become dominant in the US and will probably become dominant in Europe and in Slovakia as well. There will be another wave," he says.

Coronavirus

