Q&A: Will there be another Covid-19 wave in Slovakia? What about vaccines?

Although the pandemic no longer keeps people in their homes, nor does it kill hundreds every day, the coronavirus that caused the death of more than 21,000 people in Slovakia has not disappeared.

Hygienists expect an increased incidence of viral diseases in the coming days and weeks, as has already been indicated by the detection of virus particles in wastewater in recent days.

This week, the Health Ministry is launching registration for a new vaccination against the autumn wave of Covid-19.

We have prepared a Q&A that provides information about what vaccine will be used, who should be vaccinated, where the vaccination will take place and more.

1) Will there be another Covid-19 wave this autumn?

The coming season is favourable to the spreading of viruses because of the colder weather, but also because people have returned from holidays abroad and the school year has started as well. The number of cases will increase again. In addition, a subvariant of the virus called eris (EG.5.1) has appeared, which proved to be significantly more viable and spreading faster than previous variants, says infectious disease expert Peter Sabaka.

"It has already become dominant in the US and will probably become dominant in Europe and in Slovakia as well. There will be another wave," he says.