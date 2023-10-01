Items in shopping cart: View
1. Oct 2023 at 17:03

Kenyan runner breaks old Košice marathon record

Cherop Philemon Rono won the legendary running event.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The 2023 winners of the Košice marathon.The 2023 winners of the Košice marathon. (Source: SITA)

Kenyan Cherop Philemon Rono won the 100th edition of the International Peace Marathon in Košice (MMM) in a track record of 2:06:55 h.

"I'm happy that I managed to create a record. It's a great achievement, I appreciate it a lot," said Rono.

He beat Lawrence Kimaiya's previous record from 2012 by six seconds.

In a dramatic finish, he pushed the Ethiopian Kebede Wami Tulu to second place (+1 s). The Eritrean runner Berhane Berhe Tesfay, who crossed the finish line 12 seconds after the winner, came third.

A three-time MMM champion, Kenyan Reuben Kiprop Kerio was fourth with a time of 2:07:56 h. Had he won, he would have equaled the Hungarian runner József Galambos's score. Galambos won the Košice marathon four times.

Marek Hladík was the best Slovak male runner on Sunday. He is the winner of the 2020 edition. On Sunday, he was classified at the finish line in 9th place with a time of 2:22:14 h.

Records broken by male runners.Records broken by male runners. (Source: kosicemarathon.com)
Records broken by female runners.Records broken by female runners. (Source: kosicemarathon.com)

In the women's category, the Kenyan Jackline Cheron enjoyed the victory, finishing the run in 2:24:43 h. Two Ethiopian runners shared the stage with her - Adawork Aberta Saduro (+1:36 min) and Ayantu Kumela Tadesse (+1:50 min).

Among Slovak women, Veronika Páleníková was the best. She ended in sixth place with a time of 2:45:52 h.

