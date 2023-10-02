Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Oct 2023 at 16:15

Peculiar traffic offense as police catches dog in driver's seat

Driver received fine.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: TASR)

Police in Slovakia caught on a speed camera what appeared to be a smiling dog driving a car. The incident happened in the village of Šterusy, Trnava Region.

When the police stopped the 31-year old driver, he insisted that his dog had suddenly leapt into his lap. However, camera footage showed this was not the case as there was no sudden movement in the car, the police reported on social media on Friday, September 29.

Rather than the dog, it was the man who was given a fine. The police did not specify whether it was for speeding, or failing to secure the pet in the car.

In the social media post, the police urged drivers to take into account the safety of their pet. Even a small animal can cause serious harm.

Post by KRPZTT.

