Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

31. May 2023 

Slovak Matters: one word, a hundred meanings

A discussion on prefixes takes a journey from mistakes through to toilets and alcohol - because they are related of course.

Tom Nicholson
Toilets, alcohol, and their relation.Toilets, alcohol, and their relation. (Source: Image by Alexa from Pixabay)

Last week, a reader very gently pointed out that the author of this column had bungled the simplest piece of information he had proffered on how to fill out a form. We (blame is always more bearable when shared) had mistakenly written that forms asking for your meno wanted your surname, while priezvisko demanded your first name. It is, in fact, the other way around.

It was the kind of mistake (chyba) that can make readers doubt (pochybovať) whether we know what we're talking about, thus casting doubt (spochybňovať) on the accuracy of the information we provide. That's why, in this week's column, we'd like to draw your attention away from the chyba and focus instead on what is going on at the front end of the word - the Slovak prefixes s and po, literally meaning 'with' and 'after'.

Slovak learners of English often claim that English phrasal verbs are one of the toughest parts of the language. Why, they ask, should bring up, bring out, bring in, bring along, bring to, bring about and bring on all mean different things?

News digest: Great Resignation wave is not over

Criticised public lightning in Bratislava, three good news stories from Slovakia, and a town that has failed to erase its huge debt.


12 h
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Bratislava's Devín district.

Devín indebted for 500 years, necessitating a tailored law

The district has suffered enough, says expert.


29. may
10 Largest HR companies

Largest companies that help search for jobs or employees

More than just well-known names placed on the list of the 10 largest HR companies in Slovakia.


22 h
