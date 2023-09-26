A short story about the first educated European who visited western and central Asia.

In this postcard from the 1950s, we can see the main street of Dunajská Streda, where Ármin Vámbéri grew up. (Source: Branislav Chovan)

One of the more interesting historical personalities of the 19th century was Ármin Vámbéri, who grew up in the town of Dunajská Streda. Born to a poor Jewish family in 1832 in Svätý Jur, with the name Hermann Wamberger, he later changed his name to sound more Hungarian (the predominant language there at the time) in Dunajská Streda.

He attended the local school until age 12, when he had to leave in order to work. When he became a tutor, however, his friends helped him attend a gymnasium (academic school). By the age of 16, he had a good knowledge of a number of languages, eventually speaking 12 languages with fluency.

Vámbéri put his linguistic passion to use when, as an enthusiastic admirer of the Orient, he made his first trip to Asia in 1857, and a second one in 1861-1864. His language fluency was so high he was able to travel under disguise as a Sunni dervish.

Vámbéri can be considered the first educated European who visited western and central Asia, visiting such countries as Armenia, Persia, and Turkestan. Moreover, he travelled there at a time when the region still retained its mediaeval character and independence. The year after his return he published a book about his travels in both English and Hungarian, adding to his list of extensive publications.

Shortly after Vámbéri returned, the area he travelled in fell under the sphere of ever-expanding Russia, and this was probably a factor behind Vámbéri’s visit to London, where fear of Russian expansion prevailed. He was, in 2005, discovered to have been an agent of promoting British policies in Asia, opposing Russia.



