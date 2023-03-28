Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

28. Mar 2023 

History Talks: Conspiracy in the kingdom

Some of the Hungarian nobility, also spread out over today's Slovakia, had secret plans concerning the Habsburg king.

By Branislav Chovan
Marian Column in the Franciscan Square in Bratislava. Marian Column in the Franciscan Square in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of B. Chovan)

In the Franciscan Square of Bratislava stands a tall Marian column, erected in 1675 at the order of Emperor Leopold I. Marian columns, or plague columns, were built in thanksgiving to the Virgin Mary for averting or ending some kind of disaster, often the plague.

This one, however, was placed here to mark events that could have shaken the whole empire.

The relations between the Hungarian nobility and the imperial court in Vienna were rarely ideal, and in the second half of the 17th century they were far from good. Moreover, the country had already been battling against the Ottomans for almost 150 years, and occasional rebellions directed against the Habsburgs did not contribute to overall peace.

Roots of the conspiracy

History talks

