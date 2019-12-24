Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
FROM OUR ARCHIVE

Slovak Christmas - traditional and new

A chain around the table legs and waiting for a golden pig. Some old Christmas traditions survive to this day and others have disappeared.

(Source: TASR)

The same old Christmas songs on the radio, the markets in the city, buying gifts for one’s beloved, cooking and baking and many lights. This is how the majority of people prepare for the holidays these days.

In Slovakia, 95 percent of inhabitants say they celebrate Christmas, based on research by the GfK company and published in 2016. Some of the ancient traditions that have been part of Christmas in Slovakia for generations survive to this day. Others have been transformed or adjusted to the 21st century lifestyle or replaced by new ones, often imported from other cultures.

Family first

“Slovakia still sees Christmas as a time for the family to be together,” explains an ethnologist from Comenius University, Zita Škovierová.

The importance of family might be even more prominent than in the past, when people would live together in one house or one village. Nowadays, people travel long distances just to enjoy a family atmosphere, she explained.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Dec 2019 at 6:00  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Christmas Eve is the best time to wish for money

Slovaks put some cash, or even their credit cards, under their plates.

Fish was a must on Christmas Eve in Bratislava

A Pressburger speciality was wärmlich – alcoholic drink served with waffles.

A historical Chsristmas postcard from Bratislava

Meteorologists measured a record temperature at Lomnický Peak

Tuesday night was extremely warm in Piešťany, too.

Lomnický peak

Still a brutal murder that shouldn't have happened

Let us think of the victims' families.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College