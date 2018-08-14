Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
52 YEARS SINCE AUGUST 1968

August 1968: After a temporary thaw, the Czechoslovak borders were sealed

Tens of thousands of citizens used the window of opportunity and left Czechoslovakia following the invasion of the Warsaw Pact troops 50 years ago.

Troops in Banská BystricaTroops in Banská Bystrica (Source: ÚPN)

The invasion of Czechoslovakia by the Warsaw Pact armies (minus Romania) during the night of August 21 forced thousands of people leave their homes and flee abroad. Shortly after the arrival of the troops, the borders were practically open and people could freely leave the country.

“In some places there were no checks and people were crossing the borders beyond the border crossings without any personal documents,” Ján Rychlík from the Institute of Czech History at the Faculty of Arts of the Charles University in Prague told The Slovak Spectator. Passport checks were renewed only after August 28, a week after the invasion.

70,130

people left Czechoslovakia in 1968-1969.

The number represents 56.65 percent of total number of emigrants from Czechoslovakia under Communism (1948-1989).

Source: Documents of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia

People were leaving mostly for Austria, Switzerland and West Germany, while some crossed the Atlantic, going mostly to Canada, said Peter Jašek from the Nation’s Memory Institute.

Travelling was easier in 1968

After the Communists grabbed power in 1948, the regime started tightening the rules for citizens' travel abroad. A set of laws and measures from 1965 obliged all those who wanted to travel abroad to have an exit clause.

Permanent exist clauses were issued for travel within the Eastern Bloc (Soviet Union, East Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria).

During the thaw in the first half of 1968, it became much easier to obtain an exit clause, according to Rychlík. Applicants only needed to prove that they had financial coverage for their trip. To do so, they had to submit an invitation that did not need to be verified - and in many cases, these were fake, the historian said.

Moreover, from spring 1968 it was possible to receive a permanent exit clause when travelling to the West, if applicants proved that they needed to travel there often due to their job, Rychlík said.

Read also:Timeline: From the Prague Spring to occupation and normalisation Read more 

Borders closing

The August invasion did not bring about an immediate tightening of the rules. Stricter rules were not put in place until November 1968, at which point every exit clause had to state the country for which it was issued and the expiration date.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Aug 2018 at 18:29  | Radka Minarechová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Hygienists consider new measure for foreign employees entering their workplace

Seasonal workers who are behind increase of positive cases in Slovakia, come mostly from Ukraine and Serbia.

Illustrative stock photo

How Bratislava's Winter Port has changed overtime

Developers reportedly want to bulldoze the Winter Port, others want to see it be transformed into something similar to the ports in Strasbourg and Gdansk.

The Bratislava Winter Port with ships, warehouses and cranes.

How a marginal part of Bratislava became pilgrimage spot for foreigners

Enjoy an excursion to the Foreigners’ Police, where a full day (at least) of excitement awaits!

The Foreigners' Police department in Dunajská Streda.

News digest: Slovakia will have new coronavirus stamp

This is the overview of news from Thursday, August 20, 2020.

New postal stamp with coronavirus motives.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)