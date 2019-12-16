Items in shopping cart: View
Intellectual property remains of little interest in Slovakia

The production of innovation outputs still does not reach the level of most European countries.

GA Drilling already has 23 patents worldwide. GA Drilling already has 23 patents worldwide. (Source: Courtesy of GA Drilling)

Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Samsung and other technology giants have thousands of patents worldwide. Without innovation protection, they would not have the competitive advantage that has raised them to global awareness.

Related articleŠebesta: Others will use the results of our work in the futureRead more 

Slovak firms can also engage in the competition for intellectual property thanks to the open, knowledge-based global society. However, they cannot compete fully due to the lack of resources for innovation.

Developed countries have long invested in research and development (R&D) to ensure sustainable growth in the competitiveness of their economies, said Žofia Ivaničová of the Slovak Industrial Property Office (ÚPV).

“In the long term, this area is significantly undersized in the Slovak Republic, as evidenced by the low share of R&D investments,” Ivaničová told The Slovak Spectator.

The development of a number of patent applications proves R&D results have a stagnating character in Slovakia, Ivaničová said.

(Source: 2018's annual report of the Slovak Industrial Property Office)

Still lagging behind

Intellectual property includes patents protecting objects created by intellectual activity, including inventions and technical solutions, trademarks that protect the distinguishing mark for the products and services, utility models protecting inventions, and designs protecting the visual aestetics of objects. Along with scientific articles, these are all innovation outputs.

16. Dec 2019 at 6:30  | Peter Adamovsky

