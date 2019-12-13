Matovič’s party grew the most in December, ĽSNS still strong

Sme Rodina may play a decisive role after the 2020 elections.

Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), chaired by Igor Matovič, recorded the biggest increase in the December poll carried out by the Focus agency.

The party’s support went up from almost 6 percent to 8 percent, coming fifth in the recent poll, the Sme daily reported.

The far-right party People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) also grew, albeit by just 1.5 percentage points, this month. The party polls as the second strongest in the Focus polls.

Although the ruling party Smer won the poll, it recorded a drop, having less than 20 percent in the December poll.

Focus surveyed 1,008 respondents between December 2 and 9, 2019.

Matovič’s success

It is not clear why Matovič recorded an increase of 2 percentage points but Focus head Martin Slosiarik believes the recent story about the prosecution of OĽaNO member Jaroslav Naď played a role. Although the charges were dropped in the end, OĽaNO has shown support for its member in a tough moment.

In addition, OĽaNO changed its name after the platform Christian Union (Kresťanská únia) became part of the political party.

“OĽaNO thus seems to be a bigger party bringing together smaller ones, which may seem a likeable initiative,” Slosiarik told Sme.

Matovič is also very visible in the campaign and in the media. Besides, names on the slate also play their role. Matovič has recently presented former entertainer Jozef Pročko and former tennis player Karol Kučera as candidates on the party slate.

Dobrá voľba, founded by ex-health minister Tomáš Drucker also strengthened its position by nearly 1 percentage point. It recorded 3.8 percent in December, which is not enough to enter the parliament, however.

“Drucker is acceptable to some of the disappointed Smer voters who are sensitive to social rhetoric and measures, but also to measures in the health sector,” Focus head Martin Slosiarik said, as quoted by Sme.

Kollár may be important

Unlike OĽaNO, most opposition parties are struggling. Za Ľudi of former President Andrej Kiska, and PS-Spolu fell compared to the November poll, by some 1.4 percentage points.

The two parties still remain the strongest parties of the democratic opposition in December, as the Focus poll suggests.

Coalition parties did not fare well in the December poll, either. Like Smer, the Slovak National Party (SNS) also lost, down 1.4 percentage points in a month. The party would be last to enter the parliament. Most-Híd still remains below 5 percent, the December poll has revealed.

Given the latest results, the ruling coalition would not form a government, not even with the help of ĽSNS. Nor would the democratic opposition form the government if it wanted to rule without Boris Kollár’s Sme Rodina.

13. Dec 2019 at 0:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff