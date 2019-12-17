Here's what filming a Bollywood film in the High Tatras entails

Amitabh Bachchan plans to come back to Slovakia with his family.

In the surroundings of Sliezsky dom in the High Tatras, a Bollywood movie called "Chehre/Faces" is being filmed. This is the first time a Indian film production has chosen Slovakia for filming.

One of the members of the crew, Pole Maciej Zemojcin, stated that the original idea was to film somewhere around Zakopane and in the end, they decided for Sliezsky dom.

“It is the best locality, as we could film all needed scenes, and it was possible to get there by vehicle,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “There are mountains in India, but they are inaccessible,” he noted, adding that finances were also a contributing factor since filming in Slovakia is cheaper than in Austria.

What does the star think of Slovakia?

The main protagonist of the film is Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, who likes it a lot in Slovakia. He especially appreciated the hospitality of the locals.

“Slovakia is a beautiful country and I would certainly come back here in the future with my family and spend some time relaxing,” he said, as quoted by TASR.

The film is concentrated on the snowy landscape, which is why filmmakers chose the Tatras. The films director Rumi Jaffery confirmed that in the region and surroundings of Sliezsky dom, they have everything they need.

“It is an Indian-Slovak-Polish production. I think we can expect that after the film is broadcast in a few months, masses of Indian tourists will arrive,” Zemojcin opined, as quoted by TASR.

He added that three things affect people in India – cricket, tea and cinema.

Court case in snowy mountains

Bachchan explained that the main protagonists are senior lawyers who live in the snowy landscape. They meet every day in one house and act like they are working on a court case to keep their professions alive.

Later, a young man joins them and adventure ensues, Bachchan said, smiling.

The film should premiere at Indian and European cinemas in April 2020. The film starts and ends with scenes of Slovakia's mountains.

“We are glad to have such prestigious filmmakers here because it is the first time we have produced an Indian film in Slovakia, and we are very happy they chose the High Tatras,” said Lenka Syrovátková of the Association of Tourism High Tatras, as quoted by TASR.

Filming of this mysterious psychological thriller will continue in the Tatras until December 20.

17. Dec 2019 at 21:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff