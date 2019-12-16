Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Police investigate Višňové tunnel

The previous constructor considers the operation pointless.

The Tunnel operationThe Tunnel operation(Source: Police SR via SITA)

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) has raided several premises in the Prešov, Žilina and Bratislava regions since the morning of December 16.

The operation titled “Tunnel” is linked to the construction of the cross-country D1 highway stretch between Lietavská Lúčka and Dubná Skala, whose section is the Višňové tunnel, the TASR newswire reported.

The National Highway Company (NDS) terminated the agreement with the constructor of the stretch this March, the consortium involving companies Salini Impregilo and Dúha. The reason was dissatisfaction with the progress of the construction work.

The dispute over the demands arising from the original agreement is still underway, TASR wrote.

Dúha: Raid unfounded

Related articleVišňové Tunnel: 2023 deadline seems unrealistic Read more 

The decision to stop the work on the Višňové tunnel was correct, responded the Transport Ministry. There had been problems at the construction site since the very beginning, as its spokesperson Karolína Ducká wrote in a statement provided to TASR.

Both the ministry and NDS are ready to cooperate with the law enforcement bodies.

Meanwhile, the Transport Ministry continues in the preparation of a new tender to complete the 14-kilometre stretch between Lietavská Lúčka and Dubná Skala.

Company Dúha considers the raid in its headquarters unfounded and expedient. However, it stressed that its employees are ready to provide necessary documents concerning the construction of the Višňové tunnel, reads its statement provided to TASR.

16. Dec 2019 at 14:06  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Highways

Top stories

Kocner's messages read in court. He questions their authenticity

The promissory case trial continued on December 17.

Marian Kocner in court on December 17. His attorney Michal Mandzak in the background.

Slovak economy no longer defies global gravity

Tight labour market and short supply of skilled workers results in a pay bonanza.

Jaguar Land Rover reveals the new Defender model, which will be produced in its Nitra plant, Slovakia.

Mastering English is not necessary to enjoy English-language comedy

Student theatre ActofKAA brings Don’t Dress for Dinner

ActofKAA troupe

Slovaks living abroad have only one month to register for the elections

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

Election, illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College