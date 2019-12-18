Items in shopping cart: View
Former general prosecutor faces charges

Trnka concealed Gorilla recording he obtained from Kočner.

Dobroslav TrnkaDobroslav Trnka(Source: Sme)
Police launched a prosecution of former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka for misusing the authorities of a public official, the Sme daily reported.

Police wrote on Facebook that Trnka is being charged for his conduct between 2007 and 2014. As a public official he did not fulfil his duty and after accepting the Gorilla sound recording he did not pass it on to law enforcement authorities.

Police add that the recording generates suspicions that Marian Kočner committed several crimes and Trnka acted like that because he wanted benefits for him and Kočner and other people.

The former general prosecutor was suspended in October. He also faces disciplinary proceedings proposed by General Prosecutor Jaromír Čižnár. He took these measures when information about a hidden camera in Trnka’s office was published.

Recently, a video where Trnka talks with former finance minister and transport minister Ján Počiatek was published. He asked Trnka for help in the Lemikon case. Počiatek told Trnka how former chair of SNS Ján Slota managed to steal millions from the state in an emission case.

18. Dec 2019 at 13:57

Theme: Marian Kočner

This article is also related to other trending topics: Dobroslav Trnka

