Light of Bethlehem illuminates Slovakia

Also at the Presidential Palace.

Slovak scouts brought the light of Bethlehem to St Martin's Cathedral in Bratislava. For the first time people can take the light from the cathedral to their homes.

The light was brought by scouts in Austria and by train, delivered all around Slovakia. This symbol of understanding and peace should connect and illuminate.

At Lomnický Peak

President Zuzana Čaputová also received the light at the Presidential Palace.

“The light of Bethlehem expresses a message of unity, peace and law, common universal values of people regardless of their beliefs,” said Martin Strižinec, spokesperson of the president, as quoted by the TASR newswire. He added that the president sees the light as a symbol of hope.

During the last pre-Christmas weekend on Saturday, December 21, scouts will deliver the light to more than 330 Slovak towns and villages. They will keep delivering the light until Christmas Eve. Scouts will bring it to hospitals, houses of social care, churches and they will visit the “roof of Slovakia", Lomnický Peak.

18. Dec 2019 at 13:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff