Trams return to Karlova Ves

The timetable will change for several tram lines.

Two trams, which stopped driving to and from the Bratislava borough of Karlova Ves during the reconstruction of tram lines, will operate again as of December 19, despite problems.

The last station at which trams 4 and 9 will stop is Kútiky in Karlova Ves. Once the second phase of reconstruction works ends, tram 4 will continue to the adjacent borough of Dúbravka.

“Until the launch of the tram to Dúbravka, we will strengthen the bus line X5,” the Bratislava City Hall said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. Other changes in bus and tram timetables will also occur during the launch of these trams.

The Karlova Ves City Hall tram stop under reconstruction in Bratislava on November 28, 2019 (Source: TASR)

The €65.1 million worth of work was split into several stages and began in June 2019. Reconstruction is projected to end in September 2020. The first phase of reconstruction was delayed by several weeks, however.

Problems

The Bratislava City Hall explained there are several reasons behind the caused delay: changes in project documents and problems with a member of the consortium in charge of the reconstruction.

“The final delay was due to landowners who prevented us from performing technical tests of trams,” the city hall wrote, as quoted by TASR.

Bratislava therefore decided to find a provisional solution for now. The city also claimed traffic signs and railings have not been fully installed at some stops, and elevators will be out of service when the trams start travelling to Karlova Ves again.

Changes in timetables

Timetable changes will be valid until the end of reconstruction in September 2020.

The reconstruction of tram tracks will take place in the borough of Rača, and near tram stops Blumentál and Americké Square.

“Tram line 1 to Petržalka will be replaced with tram line 3 because of the need to move all 30 two-way trams to the planned reconstruction of the tram track in Rača,” the city hall explained, as quoted by TASR.

In the first days of the timetable changes, Bratislava will deploy workers at some tram stops to assist passengers and offer them information on changes.

19. Dec 2019 at 1:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff