Meteorologists measured a record temperature record at Lomnický Peak

Tuesday night was extremely warm in Piešťany, too.

The absolute winter temperature record was measured on December 17 at the meteorological station at Lomnický Štít peak, the second-highest in Slovakia.

The measured temperature was 6.4 Celsius degrees. Until now, the record had been December 15, 2006 – 5.8 degrees Celsius, the TASR newswire reported.

The night was extremely warm also in Piešťany, based on the measurements of the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute.

The temperature did not drop below 10 degrees Celsius and that’s why it was a record-breaking warm night, not only for this date but the entire meteorological winter.

19. Dec 2019 at 13:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff