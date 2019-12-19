Slovak girls kept seeking the right man also at Christmas

Spectacular Slovakia will take listeners on a Slovak Christmas tour.

If Christmas is muddy, Slovaks will enjoy a snowy Easter. At least, that is what a winter weather lore promises.

Slovaks are widely superstitious. The origin of it dates back to the times when Slavs were pagans. There are plenty of Christmas traditions they came up with over the past centuries, and Slovaks still follow many of them.

Why did girls use to shake the fence of their houses? Why do Slovak families need to have a fish scale on top and a chain underneath the table full of festive treats? And why do some throw poppy seeds behind their backs?

Listen to this festive Spectacular Slovakia episode and learn more about Slovak Christmas.

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/730872112&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

As promised in the podcast, here is also the English translation of the Slovak Christmas wish recited in this week's episode:

Vinšujem ja vám na tieto sviatky, - I wish you this holiday,

ponajprv šťastie, zdravia, hojné božské požehnanie, - happiness, health, plenty of divine blessings first of all,

na poli úrody, v stodolách plienoty, v komore hojnosť, v pitvore svornosť, - crops in the fields, plenitude in the barns, abundance in the pantry, harmony in the hall,

v izbe lásku a úprimnosť a na dietkach radosť, - love and sincerity in the room and children being your joy,

aby ste boli veselí ako v nebi anjeli a trváci ako tento stolíček. – to be cheerful like angels in heaven and like this little table here may you live long.

Students from the Lutheran Grammar School in Bratislava (EGBA): Viktória Kaderová, Jana Bodoráčová, Katarína Kolníková, Marek Jelok and Alžbeta Hrušovská

Music played in the podcast: YouTube

Image: TASR

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

The Spectacular Slovakia podcast is delivered every week to subscribers of The Slovak Spectator directly in their inboxes. For more information on online subscription, click here.

19. Dec 2019 at 16:32 | Peter Dlhopolec