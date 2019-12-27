Free skibuses run in Liptov also this winter

They support an ecological form of transport and bring comfort to their visitors.

The slopes of the Jasná ski resort will be connected with Liptovský Mikuláš and the Bešeňová and Tatralandia aquaparks with free ski buses.

A novelty of the winter season is strengthening the free connection by 20 percent and implementing the monitoring of ski buses via the Liptov mobile.

“The SKI & AQUA bus project connects the whole region,” said Ján Blcháč of the Regional Organisation for Liptov Tourism, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

More ecological

The interest in ski buses grow every year, that is why a decision was made to add more connections. There are screens and sound notes on the bus, especially for foreign visitors.

Free buses connect the main attractions of Liptov – the Jasná and Malinô Brdo ski resorts, the Tatralandia, Bešeňová aquaparks, Spa Lúčky, Liptovský Ján, Ružomberok and Liptovský Mikuláš. They run between early morning hours until evening.

27. Dec 2019 at 14:05 | SITA, Compiled by Spectator staff