NASA chooses image from Zuberec for Christmas Eve photo

What stars shine in Earth's northern hemisphere during winter?

NASA chooses photo from Zuberec as the photo of the day. (Source: Tomáš Slovinský, apod.nasa.gov)

NASA chose an image taken by a Slovak for a photo of Christmas Eve on its website. It was taken by photographer Tomáš Slovinský from Zuberec in the Orava region, the Sme daily informed on its website.

The image is a 360-degree horizontal-composite panorama of 66 vertical frames taken consecutively with the same camera and from the same location at about 2:30 am.

The brightest stars create the so-called Winter Hexagon.

The featured image highlights a number of bright stars visible earlier this month. (Source: Tomáš Slovinský, apod.nasa.gov)

27. Dec 2019 at 14:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff