NASA chooses image from Zuberec for Christmas Eve photo

NASA chose an image taken by a Slovak for a photo of Christmas Eve on its website. It was taken by photographer Tomáš Slovinský from Zuberec in the Orava region, the Sme daily informed on its website.Related articleNASA chooses photo from Chopok Read more
The image is a 360-degree horizontal-composite panorama of 66 vertical frames taken consecutively with the same camera and from the same location at about 2:30 am.
The brightest stars create the so-called Winter Hexagon.
27. Dec 2019 at 14:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff