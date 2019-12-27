Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

NASA chooses image from Zuberec for Christmas Eve photo

What stars shine in Earth's northern hemisphere during winter?

NASA chooses photo from Zuberec as the photo of the day. NASA chooses photo from Zuberec as the photo of the day. (Source: Tomáš Slovinský, apod.nasa.gov)

NASA chose an image taken by a Slovak for a photo of Christmas Eve on its website. It was taken by photographer Tomáš Slovinský from Zuberec in the Orava region, the Sme daily informed on its website.

Related articleNASA chooses photo from Chopok Read more 

The image is a 360-degree horizontal-composite panorama of 66 vertical frames taken consecutively with the same camera and from the same location at about 2:30 am.

The brightest stars create the so-called Winter Hexagon.

The featured image highlights a number of bright stars visible earlier this month. The featured image highlights a number of bright stars visible earlier this month. (Source: Tomáš Slovinský, apod.nasa.gov)

27. Dec 2019 at 14:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

The European Capital of Culture title gave Košice the courage to think big

Culture is now seen as an element that can help the city grow.

Michal Hladký

A great past but not such a bright present

How come despite its tourism potential and an industrial park nearby, Kežmarok has an unemployment rate three times higher than Slovakia's average?

The town of Kežmarok, Slovakia

Slovak Christmas Carol: Dolná Krupá a Katarínka

From an interesting manor house in Dolná Krupá village to majestic ruins of a monastery.

Manor house in Dolná Krupá

Where and when to do grocery shopping around Christmas?

Most stores have to be closed on selected Christmas days.

An illustrative picture

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College