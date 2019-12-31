Info centre for migrants to get a million for its operation

MIC provides free legal, social and labour counselling to foreigners in Slovakia.

The info centre that provides free information and integration support for foreigners living and working in Slovakia will get €1 million for operations in the next two years.

The Migration Information Centre (MIC), running under the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has received a subvention of €1,002,314 for the years 2020-2021. The bigger part, 75 percent of the sum, comes from the EU's Asylum, Migration and Intergration Fund (AMIF), and the remaining part of the money from the Interior Ministry's funds, the SITA newswire reported, citing the document published in the Central Register of Contracts.

MIC is the first and unique information centre in Slovakia that provides comprehensive services to foreigners in one place, the IOM states on its website. The provided services include legal, social and vocational counselling, retraining and further education, inclusion in the labour market and support for the community life of foreigners.

The centre has been operating in Slovakia since 2006, with offices in Bratislava and Košice.

The number of foreigners living in Slovakia has increased six-fold since Slovakia entered the EU in 2004 - from 22,108 to 121,264 in 2018. Foreigners thus make up 2.2 percent of Slovakia's population at the moment, the document reads as quoted by SITA.

(Source: IOM)

31. Dec 2019 at 14:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff