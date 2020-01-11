Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

The most important numbers of 2020: how will taxes, pensions and wages change?

What changes should employees and parents expect?

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: TASR )

The situation of parents and the self-employed will improve significantly in 2020. This cannot be said about pensioners and employees, however, who will see a lower improvement.

Parents will, for example, be able to reduce their income taxes by doubled tax credit, or receive a €150 higher parental allowance every month.

At the same time, the self-employed will save on taxes for 2020 since the income tax rate for entrepreneurs with an annual income below €100,000 will decrease.

Related articleRecession could affect job market. No disaster expected Read more 

Some employees will receive a higher minimum wage, and thus gain higher surcharges for working at night and during weekends. There will also be a possibility to ask for a holiday subsidy and receive a 13th and 14th salary exempt from tax and payroll tax burden.

Minimum wage

€580 is the sum set as the minimum wage for 2020. It is a gross wage that is later deducted by taxes and payroll levies. It rose by €60 compared to 2019.

Changes concern also the minimum wage for various jobs scaled according to their difficulty. While those in the first category receive €580, those in the categories two to six will receive from €696 to €1,160.

Related articleMinimum wage increase is the highest in 17 years Read more 

€3.333 is the hourly minimum wage from January 1, 2020. It rose by some €0.34 from €2.989 in 2019.

Surcharges for working at night, during weekends and on holidays

€1.667 is the surcharge for working on Saturdays. Its rise was impacted by the growth in the minimum wage. The surcharge can be claimed by every person working full time, based on an agreement on work performance, work activity and student work.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

11. Jan 2020 at 22:57  | Martina Raábová

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Slovak made animated film about a difficult topic, receiving awards around the world

It all started with Finding Nemo.

Main characters of The Kite

Slovakia 2020: A guide to the political landscape

Find your way in the little big country with our itinerary.

Harabiňák

We live in one of the most fearful times

Fear is contagious.

We protect Slovakia. Smer's 2016 election campaign.

Slovak democracy set for crucial test in coming year, political analyst says

Parliamentary elections will give a guide to outcome of other key events, including election of Prosecutor General.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College