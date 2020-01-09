Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Kuciak murder investigation: A timeline

The most notable moments in the murder investigation related to journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

(Source: Sme)

The main trial with the people charged in the case of murdering investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová starts on Monday January 13, 2019.

The Slovak Spectator presents the timeline of the murder investigation.

February 21, 2018 – Investigative reporter of Aktuality.sk, Ján Kuciak, and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, are murdered in the evening hours in their house in Veľká Mača, a village about 50 kilometres from Bratislava.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Jan 2020 at 14:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Ján Kuciak

This article is also related to other trending topics: Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

Top stories

Slovak soldiers are good at mine clearing and repairing Soviet technology

They helped with two main areas in Iraq.

Illustrative stock photo

The Gubaňa project brings Slovak wool back to life

Four women want people to acknowledge the quality of Slovak wool.

First products by Gubaňa.

The untapped potential of marginalised communities

Michaela Mudroňová from People in Need, talks about specific programs aimed at helping the long-term unemployed find work and establishing successful cooperation with businesses.

Illustrative stock photo

Born in a settlement, awarded like Einstein

Doctor Ján Cibuľa received a high state award.

Ján Cibuľa

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College