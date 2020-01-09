Kuciak murder investigation: A timeline

The most notable moments in the murder investigation related to journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

The main trial with the people charged in the case of murdering investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová starts on Monday January 13, 2019.

The Slovak Spectator presents the timeline of the murder investigation.

February 21, 2018 – Investigative reporter of Aktuality.sk, Ján Kuciak, and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, are murdered in the evening hours in their house in Veľká Mača, a village about 50 kilometres from Bratislava.

9. Jan 2020 at 14:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff