Internationally recognised IT expert fired from university

Dean of the Faculty of Informatics and Information Technologies (FIIT) of Slovak University of Technology (STU), Ivan Kotuliak, caused a controversy when he fired his predecessor Mária Bieliková.
Her firing came shortly before the election to the academic senate (scheduled on January 16) where she is running as a candidate, the Sme daily reported.
Kotuliak reportedly admitted based on an anonymous complaint alleging the anti-social activity of Bieliková. The investigation has not been closed and therefore it is not clear why Bieliková is being forced to leave.
14. Jan 2020 at 13:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff