Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

From star journalist to Kočner's friend: Who is Peter Tóth?

The man who followed journalists for Kočner is a key witness in the Kuciak murder trial.

Peter Toth as a witness in court on January 15, 2020. Peter Toth as a witness in court on January 15, 2020. (Source: Sme)

“If his story ended in 1998, today he would be a journalistic icon,” wrote Marek Vagovič, head of the investigative department of aktuality.sk, back in 2014 about Peter Tóth.

How did Peter Tóth go from a star journalist to the closest collaborator of a man who stands accused of ordering a murder of a journalist? And when and why did he turn against Marian Kočner, who called him "bro" in their messages?

>>> Read more about Kuciak murder trial

Related articleHow the Kuciak case changed Slovakia (overview) Read more 

Tóth started his journalistic career in his twenties in the now non-existing Slovenský Denník, then moved on to the Sme daily. The first big story he dealt with was the abduction of Michal Kováč Jr., the then-president’s son. Even though this case was never investigated to its end, hints lead to a quarrel between president Michal Kováč and then-PM Vladimír Mečiar. Mečiar wanted to discredit Kováč, so he chose to abduct his son because there was an international arrest warrant issued on his person.

At that time, Peter Tóth was 24 years old and soon became a star. He was brave enough to write texts about the secret service and the politicians in the Mečiar era, when some older, more experienced journalists did not have the courage to do so.

Secret service links

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Jan 2020 at 11:21  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová , Roman Cuprik , Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Internationally recognised IT expert first fired from university. Now she has been accepted back

More than 2,500 students, employees and graduates signed a petition against the decision.

Mária Bieliková

Key witness linked Kočner to the murder

The key witness of the prosecution testified for over four hours on the second day of the trial.

Zoltán Andruskó is escorted to the courtroom.

Slovakia reported the highest inflation since 2012

Consumer prices dropped due to the reduction in fuel and food prices.

Slovakia's 2019 total inflation rate reached 2.7 percent.

The number of road accidents twice as less as 10 years ago

The police said 245 people died on Slovak roads in 2019.

A road accident occurs on the D1 highway near Poprad, eastern Slovakia, on January 5, 2020

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College