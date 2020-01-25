Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Visit a dominant castle near Piešťany

Volunteers are trying to preserve the castle.

(Source: TASR)
More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

Not far from Piešťany stands the castle Tematín. The first walls of this construction were built around 1250, and it has been dilapidating into ruins since 1710.

Tematín is located in the mountains of Považský Inovec. Volunteers from citizens’ association Hrad Tematín have been trying to preserve it since 2007.

Castle Tematín is accessible every day from 8:00 to 18:00. Admission is €1. It is accessible from the surrounding villages of Bezovec, Lúka and Hrádok.

Listen to the podcast:

25. Jan 2020 at 9:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

