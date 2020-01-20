Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Kuciak murder trial: Bödör denies helping Kočner

Businessman Norbert Bödör refused the allegations voiced by witness Peter Toth last week.

The testimonies of Peter Tóth and Norbert Bödör about the surveillance of journalists that preceded the murder of Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová differ significantly.

>> What has happened so far in the murder trial?

Bödör's testimony kicked off the fourth day of the murder trial. Over the months since the murder, various media reports have alleged the Nitra-based businessman had ties within the police corps. When the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) was about to arrest and interrogate him, he came to the police station on his own accord. Last week, Peter Tóth testified that Bödör participated in the surveillance of journalists that Tóth organised for Marian Kočner. Bödör paid half of the costs and he also brought the personal information from the police screening of journalists, Tóth said.

Bödör denied the allegations. He told the court on January 20 that he knew nothing more about the case than what he has read in media. He admitted he has been acquainted with Marian Kočner for about ten years, but would not meet with him regularly. Bödör failed to describe the intensity of the contact.

“We did not have a business relationship; we did not deal with business,” Bödör said, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Bödör: I refused to help him

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

20. Jan 2020 at 14:05  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Ján Kuciak

This article is also related to other trending topics: Marian Kočner, Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

Top stories

National court drama intensifies as polls raise alarm

The first week of the Kuciak murder trial saw key witnesses take the stand while polls do not rule out a far-right victory in February.

Peter Toth

Vlhová and Brignone share first place in Sestriere giant slalom

It was Vlhová's fourth victory in what is considered the most technically-challenging discipline in Alpine skiing.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová crosses the finish line following an alpine ski race at the World Cup women's giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy.

Trnka release, prosecutor questions charges

The police demanded custody for the former general prosecutor but in vain.

Dobroslav Trnka

These 8 graphs explain why Slovakia is a car nation

Slovakia is the world’s largest car producer per capita.

An employee works on a car model at the PSA Groupe Slovakia car plant in Trnava, western Slovakia, on April 4, 2019.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College