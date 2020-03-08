Invest in Slovakia: Information on regions

Practical information from Investment Advisory Guide

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.

From PSA Groupe in Trnava to U. S. Steel in Košice, every region brings something to the table when it comes to investing in Slovakia. Read further to get to know Slovakia's diverse and beautiful regions.

Breakdown of Slovak regions

Basic information about Slovakia´s regions

Bratislava region

8. Mar 2020 at 8:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff