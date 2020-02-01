Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Various faces of the Danube islands

See the winning photography.

Third place in the competition.Third place in the competition.(Source: Dominic Ditri)
More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

The Bratislava region has organised a photographic competition. 90 photographers from Slovakia and Hungary wanted to share their experience through 263 photos.

The subjects of the photos differed. Some took them while dog-walking, cycling or rafting. “The competition resulted in many artistic renderings of the Danube Islands destintion with an unusual atmosphere,” said the chairman of the region Juraj Droba, as quoted by the press release.

Photographers captured the best from the Danube Islands and attractive places around Malý and Mošonský Danube from Bratislava, from Mosonmagyaróvár to Komárno-Komárom.

The three best photographs were chosen by the jury. These are the winners:

  1. Martin Ratkovský: Winter paddling at Small Danube Zimné pádlovanie na Malom Dunaji
    (Source: )

  2. Matej Kováč: Abandoned boat near Vojka nad Dunajom
    (Source: )

  3. Dominic Ditri: Like in a dream… at Dobrohošť
    Third place in the competition. Third place in the competition. (Source: Dominic Ditri)

    All photos are accessible here.

1. Feb 2020 at 9:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

How to prepare for Brexit (FAQ)

A short guide to residence, studies, and business in Slovakia and the UK during the transitional period.

A pro EU protestor waves flags opposite the House of Parliament in London in April 2019.

Two reporters quit RTVS after Danko-related reports were stopped

Public-service RTVS did not broadcast a more detailed report on Andrej Danko’s communication with Alena Zsuzsová.

The Slovak Radio building

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between January 31 and February 9, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia to buy its national football stadium for more

The state is to spend nearly €100 million on the purchase.

A visual of Slovakia's national football stadium

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College