Various faces of the Danube islands

See the winning photography.

The Bratislava region has organised a photographic competition. 90 photographers from Slovakia and Hungary wanted to share their experience through 263 photos.

The subjects of the photos differed. Some took them while dog-walking, cycling or rafting. “The competition resulted in many artistic renderings of the Danube Islands destintion with an unusual atmosphere,” said the chairman of the region Juraj Droba, as quoted by the press release.

Photographers captured the best from the Danube Islands and attractive places around Malý and Mošonský Danube from Bratislava, from Mosonmagyaróvár to Komárno-Komárom.

The three best photographs were chosen by the jury. These are the winners:

Martin Ratkovský: Winter paddling at Small Danube Zimné pádlovanie na Malom Dunaji (Source: ) Matej Kováč: Abandoned boat near Vojka nad Dunajom (Source: ) Dominic Ditri: Like in a dream… at Dobrohošť Third place in the competition. (Source: Dominic Ditri) All photos are accessible here.

1. Feb 2020 at 9:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff