Precious coins stolen from the Slovak National Museum

The museum does not comment on theft.

An illustrative image.An illustrative image.(Source: TASR)

Precious coins worth more than €1 million have been stolen from the Slovak National Museum. The offenders are also said to have replaced the exhibits with imitations, the Pravda daily reported.

The police had already launched a criminal prosecution for theft and the forgery of cultural heritage items on January 13.

They do not want to provide further information due to it being an ongoing investigation, the SITA newswire reported.

It is possible that the SNM has known about the stolen exhibits for some time. However, when contacted by Pravda, it did not want to confirm that the coins have been stolen and refused to specify their value.

The Culture Ministry, under which the SNM falls, said it will comment on the situation once the investigation is over.

28. Jan 2020 at 23:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

