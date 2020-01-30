How to prepare for Brexit (FAQ)

A short guide to residence, studies, and business in Slovakia and the UK during the transitional period.

A pro EU protestor waves flags opposite the House of Parliament in London in April 2019.(Source: AP/SITA)

British citizens in Slovakia

Q: Will I be treated by the Foreigners’ Police as a non-EU national after February 1, 2020?

Q: What changes for me after January 31, 2020 in relation to the Foreigners’ Police?

Q: Does my residence permit remain valid after Brexit?

Q: I have a residence permit valid for less than five years. Do I have to re-register with the Foreigners’ Police after Brexit?

Q: I have a residence permit valid for more than five years. Do I have to re-register with the Foreigners’ Police after Brexit?

Q: I am a UK citizen and will register for a residence permit in Slovakia between February 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. What conditions apply to me?

Slovak citizens in the UK

Q: I’m a Slovak citizen living in the UK. What changes for me after January 31, 2020?

Q: Do I need any additional documents if I want to keep my residence permit?

Q: Will my residence permit remain valid after Brexit?

Q: Is it necessary for me to re-register my residence permit?

Q: I’m a Slovak citizen studying in the UK. What changes for me after January 31, 2020?

Slovak companies in the UK

Q: I run a business in the UK. What changes for me after January 31, 2020?

Q: Will the conditions for my business change after February 1, 2020?

Q: Will any tariffs be applied on imports and exports after Brexit?

Q: The UK and EU are expected to discuss the new trade agreement during the transitional period that will expire at the end of 2020. What will this mean for Slovak entrepreneurs?

Q: Is there any helpline for entrepreneurs seeking answers concerning Brexit?

Travelling to the UK

Q: Will I need a passport for travelling to the UK?

UK citizens in Slovakia

Q: Will I be treated by the Foreigners’ Police as a non-EU national after February 1, 2020?

A: Only British citizens and their families who come to Slovakia for the first time after December 31, 2020 will be considered non-EU citizens.

Q: What changes for me after January 31, 2020 in relation to the Foreigners’ Police?

A: If you are a citizen of the UK with a permanent residence in Slovakia or a family member of a citizen of the UK with a permanent residence in Slovakia, you can continue legally residing in Slovakia.

If your residence permit is valid for less than five years, your residence permit automatically becomes valid for five years after December 31, 2020. However, you must still apply for a new residence card.

30. Jan 2020 at 10:08 | Radka Minarechová