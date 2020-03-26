Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA

Man at work sign is one of Bratislava's most popular landmarks.

Most tourists don't leave Bratislava without a picture with the iconic Čumil.

Rubberneck (Čumil)Rubberneck (Čumil) (Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

The bronze statue of a man sticking his head out of a manhole – known as Čumil or “Rubberneck”– is among the most beloved and photographed sights in Bratislava. Designed by Viktor Hulík in 1997, Čumil is located at the intersection of Laurinská St., Panská St. and Rybárska brána. It is now accompanied by a sign reading “MAN AT WORK” after several motorists drove into it.

Rubberneck (Čumil)

Address: Panská 1, Bratislava

Súvisiaci článokBratislava travel guide: Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Read more 

26. Mar 2020 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

‘Infodemic’ hit Slovakia as well

Fear and uncertainty are fertile ground for spreading of false content and conspiracies.

Illustrative stock photo

Economic measures in time of the coronavirus

Take a look at the measures that the government has introduced, pending cabinet and parliament approval.

PM Igor Matovic leads his first cabinet session.

What kind of data the Slovak government wants to collect about people

It probably does not have the technology to determine exact location.

The government wants to track geolocation data from people's phones to contain the epidemic.

Schools will remain shut until further notice

Some key school-leaving exams have been cancelled, others postponed.

Albert Einstein Grammar School in Bratislava.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)