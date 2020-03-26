Man at work sign is one of Bratislava's most popular landmarks.

Most tourists don't leave Bratislava without a picture with the iconic Čumil.

The bronze statue of a man sticking his head out of a manhole – known as Čumil or “Rubberneck”– is among the most beloved and photographed sights in Bratislava. Designed by Viktor Hulík in 1997, Čumil is located at the intersection of Laurinská St., Panská St. and Rybárska brána. It is now accompanied by a sign reading “MAN AT WORK” after several motorists drove into it.

Rubberneck (Čumil) Address: Panská 1, Bratislava

