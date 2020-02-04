Parental leave tips. How to increase your allowances

There are several legal ways to get more money from the state while staying home with a young child.

Although it is typical to talk about maternal leave in Slovakia, ever more men are taking parental leave.

During maternal and parental leave, the state supports parents through two types of allowances.

The maternal benefit (materske) lasts around eight months and it tends to be higher, since the amount depends on the salary. The parental allowance amount, on the other hand, is set by the state, it's lower and the parent is eligible to receiving it by the time their child reaches three years of age.

There is a legitimate question on how parents can optimise their income during the first months and years of childcare. When is the best time to start maternal leave? Is it more advantageous when the father receives the benefit or the mother?

Maternal benefit depends on the salary, parental benefit set by the state

4. Feb 2020 at 9:29 | Martin Lindak