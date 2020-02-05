Youth in Slovakia most critical toward the US among V4 peers

They tend to position Slovakia somewhere between the east and west.

A bridge between east and west. That is how most young people in Slovakia see their homeland in geopolitical terms.

The recent Globsec Youth Trends 2020 study shows that 58 percent of respondents see Slovakia as such a bridge. The study was conducted on 2,000 respondents aged between 18 and 34.

The study has also shown that about 73 percent of Slovaks aged 18 to 24 would vote to remain in the EU.

Regarding the world beyond Europe's borders, respondents in Slovakia show the most negative attitude towards the US among all countries of the Visegrad Group, or V4 (Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia).

These are the three results of the study:

5. Feb 2020 at 14:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff