Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Youth in Slovakia most critical toward the US among V4 peers

They tend to position Slovakia somewhere between the east and west.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: Sme)

A bridge between east and west. That is how most young people in Slovakia see their homeland in geopolitical terms.

Related story:A bridge between East and West: Why many Slovaks see their country in the middle Read more 

The recent Globsec Youth Trends 2020 study shows that 58 percent of respondents see Slovakia as such a bridge. The study was conducted on 2,000 respondents aged between 18 and 34.

The study has also shown that about 73 percent of Slovaks aged 18 to 24 would vote to remain in the EU.

Regarding the world beyond Europe's borders, respondents in Slovakia show the most negative attitude towards the US among all countries of the Visegrad Group, or V4 (Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia).

These are the three results of the study:

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

5. Feb 2020 at 14:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: European Union

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Europol expert brought to court

Kočner’s lawyer Marek Para questioned participation of Europol.

Jozef Kuciak

Anti-fascist street protests: Who's going to benefit?

Expert sees more of a pre-election campaign than an effective solution.

ĽSNS gathering and anti-extremism protest in Trnava

Slovakia expels a Vietnamese diplomat in relation to abduction case

The diplomat has been declared persona non grata; he has 48 hours to leave.

Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák.

Police press charges against a prominent commentator

Charges pertain to Michal Havran's commentary in the Sme daily criticising a controversial Catholic priest.

Michal Havran

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College