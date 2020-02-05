Items in shopping cart: View
Public procurement takes double the time than in the Czech Republic

Authorities scrap one in four procurement tenders.

Slovak ministries, state institutions and state companies procure goods and services twice longer in comparison with the Czech Republic. Moreover, one in four procurement tenders is scrapped by the authorities.

Related story:Police cameras and new hardware postponed. The Interior Ministry has to cancel the procurement Read more 

These are the results of project Zindex.sk published by the Let’s Stop Corruption foundation.

€8 billion

The project analysed public procurement of 93 institutions in time from January 2016 to June 2019.

“We analysed 25,000 purchases of value €8 billion,” explained director of the foundation Zuzana Petková, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

5. Feb 2020 at 13:59  | Compiled by Spectator staff

