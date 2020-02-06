Kuciak murder trial: Europol expert brought to court

Kočner’s lawyer Marek Para questioned participation of Europol.

The ninth day of the Kuciak murder trial brought Europol experts to the court.

On the first week of February, three days of trial took place with mostly expert testimonies scheduled.

The court heard experts from anthropology on Monday, mental health experts on Tuesday, and continued on Thursday with a IT and telecom experts who analysed the communication found on Alena Zsuzsová’s and Marian Kočner’s phones.

Slovak police officers, Europol staff and one Interpol expert were brought to court. Their testimonies took place without the presence of the public in the courtroom. Neither were the media allowed to take photos of them.

Their testimonies pertain to the Threema communication extracted from Kočner’s two iPhones and Zsuzsová’s two iPhones. Threema itself was not read in court, the experts only testified about how they analysed it. One of the discussed materials was the digital forensic report of Europol.

Europol testimony not public

In the Europol report, the institution analysed 12 pieces of evidence, for example, the phones, SIM cards of the phones and so on. Kočner’s lawyer Marek Para doubted the participation of Europol on decrypting iPhones.

The prosecutor read an inspection report on the Citroen Berlingo that was used, according to the indictment, when Miroslav Marček and Tomáš Szabó came to Veľká Mača to murder Ján Kuciak, and several days before they were supposed to have used this car to check the terrain. The SIM card was found in the car.

Media were not allowed to remain in the courtroom when hearing the Europol specialists. Senate chairwoman Ružena Sabová reasoned that if the public learns about the methods and technologies of Europol and Slovakia, it could thwart the finding of criminal activity and threaten EU security.

6. Feb 2020 at 13:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff