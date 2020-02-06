Court rejects MPs’ complaint about the right to vote from abroad

A group of 37 MPs turned to the Constitutional Court.

A woman carries an election ballot box in a village near Zvolen, central Slovakia, during the 2019 European Parliament elections.(Source: TASR)

Unlike the parliamentary elections, Slovaks are not allowed to vote from abroad when other types of elections are held.

Read also Election by mail: Some Slovaks received incomplete sets of ballots Read more

A group of 37 MPs have therefore turned to the Constitutional Court. They claimed the fundamental rights and freedoms of Slovak citizens living abroad, namely the right to participation in the governance of public affairs, were breached.



The Constitutional Court, however, decided on February 5 to turn down their complaint.

“The Constitutional Court refused the proposal from 37 MPs because it did not meet all the legal requirements,” the Constitutional Court spokesperson Martina Ferencová told SITA.

The law on elections stipulates Slovaks are not allowed to vote from abroad in the European Parliamentary elections, presidential elections, local and regional elections if they have no permanent residence in the country. Citizens who are outside Slovakia at the time of any elections are not allowed to vote either.

6. Feb 2020 at 23:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff