Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Court rejects MPs’ complaint about the right to vote from abroad

A group of 37 MPs turned to the Constitutional Court.

A woman carries an election ballot box in a village near Zvolen, central Slovakia, during the 2019 European Parliament elections.A woman carries an election ballot box in a village near Zvolen, central Slovakia, during the 2019 European Parliament elections.(Source: TASR)

Unlike the parliamentary elections, Slovaks are not allowed to vote from abroad when other types of elections are held.

Read alsoElection by mail: Some Slovaks received incomplete sets of ballots Read more 

A group of 37 MPs have therefore turned to the Constitutional Court. They claimed the fundamental rights and freedoms of Slovak citizens living abroad, namely the right to participation in the governance of public affairs, were breached.

The Constitutional Court, however, decided on February 5 to turn down their complaint.

“The Constitutional Court refused the proposal from 37 MPs because it did not meet all the legal requirements,” the Constitutional Court spokesperson Martina Ferencová told SITA.

The law on elections stipulates Slovaks are not allowed to vote from abroad in the European Parliamentary elections, presidential elections, local and regional elections if they have no permanent residence in the country. Citizens who are outside Slovakia at the time of any elections are not allowed to vote either.

6. Feb 2020 at 23:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Europol expert brought to court

Kočner’s lawyer Marek Para questioned participation of Europol.

Jozef Kuciak

Anti-fascist street protests: Who's going to benefit?

Expert sees more of a pre-election campaign than an effective solution.

ĽSNS gathering and anti-extremism protest in Trnava

Slovakia expels a Vietnamese diplomat in relation to abduction case

The diplomat has been declared persona non grata; he has 48 hours to leave.

Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák.

Police press charges against a prominent commentator

Charges pertain to Michal Havran's commentary in the Sme daily criticising a controversial Catholic priest.

Michal Havran

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College