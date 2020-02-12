Items in shopping cart: View
President Čaputová is the most trustworthy politician

Voters of Smer favour PM Peter Pellegrini.

Zuzana ČaputováZuzana Čaputová(Source: SITA)

President Zuzana Čaputová is the most trustworthy politician not even a year after her election.

At the same time, she is the only politician whom more people trust than distrust, as stems from the poll carried out by the Focus agency for the private broadcaster TV Markíza between January 15 and 22 on 1,013 respondents.

58 percent said they trust Čaputová, up from 49 percent in the poll from June 2019. Only 39 percent of respondents said they distrust her.

Across the political spectrum

12. Feb 2020 at 13:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

