Head of personal data office threatened journalists. She used to text with Kočner

Former journalist Soňa Pőtheová demanded that reporters reveal their sources.

Marian KočnerMarian Kočner(Source: TASR)
Whgen the video of former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka appeared in the media, the data protection office demanded that the Czech journalists reveal where the video came from.

They threatened a fine of €10 million in case the journalists will not cooperate. The Czech Centre for Investigative Journalism stressed that they have the right and obligation to protect their sources and that they gained the video from a source close to OCCRP. Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová decided to deal with the case. She has not published any statement yet.

Flattering Kočner

Now, the leaked communication from Marian Kočner's phone has shown that the motivation of actions taken by the office could be something other than following the rules, the Sme daily reported. The head of the office, Soňa Pőtheová, used to work for Marian Kočner in the past.

18. Feb 2020 at 14:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

