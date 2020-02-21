Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Two years after the murders: We should never forget Ján and Martina

Slovakia commemorated the murders of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová. The organisers called on people to attend elections.

Freedom Square in Bratislava on February 21, 2020.Freedom Square in Bratislava on February 21, 2020.(Source: SME)

“Our society should never let something similar happen again,” said Karolína Farská, one of the organisers of the For a Decent Slovakia gatherings that took place in Bratislava on February 21.

She referred to the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, who were shot death in their house in Veľká Mača (Trnava Region) exactly two years ago, on February 21, 2018.

The commemorative events held under the For a Decent Slovakia initiative were held in about 50 places across the country and abroad. In Bratislava, it was attended by 7,000-8,000 people, according to the Denník N daily.

“We should never forget Ján and Martina,” the organisers said.

Parents: People gave us strength

Related articleHow the Kuciak case changed Slovakia (overview) Read more 

The gathering in Bratislava started with a minute of silence for the murdered couple. The representatives of three Churches, Daniel Pastirčák, brother Felix and Juraj Jordan Dovala then read an ecumenical prayer for Ján, Martina and Slovakia.

“The murder was supposed to silence them, but it awoke the truth,” they read.

They also stressed that evil can be defeated only by truth and good, and called on people to not lose hope.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

21. Feb 2020 at 19:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Ján Kuciak

Top stories

Two years since the murder: How the Kuciak case changed Slovakia

The far-reaching consequences of the murder: What happened in Slovakia between February 2018 and now.

Illustrative stock photo

Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová remembered by diplomatic community

The investigative journalist and his fiancée were murdered two years ago, on February 21.

The diplomatic community lights candles in memory of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová near the Visitation of Virgin Mary Church on SNP Square.

They tried to exploit Sagan’s name in a scam. Lies, he responds

The scam promised the quick earning of money and without risk.

Peter Sagan rejoices after his victory at TdF, July 8

Foreigners: Slovakia’s city of tolerance has a lot to offer

Košice is not only about St Elisabeth Cathedral and ice hockey.

Wintertime in Košice.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring