Parliament approves 13th pensions just days before the elections

President Zuzana Čaputová will decide on the pensions only after the elections.

An extraordinary session is held on February 25, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Up to 1.4 million pensioners in Slovakia will receive a pension increase of several hundreds of euros this November.

MPs passed the proposal to introduce the 13th pensions in a fast-track procedure on February 25, just days before the 2020 parliamentary election. The draft was supported by 88 deputies. The special session, which started on February 18, was initiated by the ruling parties Smer and the Slovak National Party (SNS), which wanted to push through several social measures.

President Zuzana Čaputová will deal with the approved law after the elections, the Denník N daily reported.

Read also President rejects to make the Istanbul Convention a matter of pre-election battles Read more

The parliament also discussed the Istanbul Convention on February 25. As many as 96 MPs out of 113 present expressed their disapproval of the document. Slovakia signed the convention in 2011 but has never ratified it.

“We urge the president to act immediately over this matter and to inform the Council of Europe that the Istanbul Convention will not be valid and in force,” said SNS MP Jaroslav Paška, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Čaputová will coordinate her steps with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Denník N wrote. However, Spolu chair Miroslav Beblavý noted the resolution was not approved in accordance to the law.

13th pensions in November

25. Feb 2020 at 22:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff