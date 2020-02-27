How to cycle from Spain to Slovakia

Briton Graham Strouts spent five months cycling Europe, ultimately ending up in Bratislava.

People in Slovakia are often inconvenienced by delayed trains and buses, but Briton Graham Strouts has managed to avoid wasted hours at the train station through an unconventional mode of travel. A keen cyclist, he peddled all the way from Spain to Slovakia, breathing in the crisp air of several prominent mountain ranges, meeting new friends on the famous Camino de Santiago, and camping in abandoned villages along the way.

The Picos de Europa on bicycle (Source: Graham Strouts)

Find out how he managed to cycle such a long way and what ultimately brought him to Bratislava, a place he has called home for over two years now, on this episode.

Listen to the latest episode:

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/767169694&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

27. Feb 2020 at 9:59 | Anna Fay