Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA PODCAST

How to cycle from Spain to Slovakia

Briton Graham Strouts spent five months cycling Europe, ultimately ending up in Bratislava.

Graham Strouts cycling the Camino de Santiago. Graham Strouts cycling the Camino de Santiago. (Source: Courtesy of G. Strouts)

People in Slovakia are often inconvenienced by delayed trains and buses, but Briton Graham Strouts has managed to avoid wasted hours at the train station through an unconventional mode of travel. A keen cyclist, he peddled all the way from Spain to Slovakia, breathing in the crisp air of several prominent mountain ranges, meeting new friends on the famous Camino de Santiago, and camping in abandoned villages along the way.

The Picos de Europa on bicycle The Picos de Europa on bicycle (Source: Graham Strouts)

Find out how he managed to cycle such a long way and what ultimately brought him to Bratislava, a place he has called home for over two years now, on this episode.

Listen to the latest episode:

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

The Spectacular Slovakia podcast is delivered every week to subscribers of The Slovak Spectator directly in their inboxes. For more information on our online subscription, click here.

27. Feb 2020 at 9:59  | Anna Fay

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)

Top stories

Court sentences Kočner and Rusko to 19 years in prison

Specialised Criminal Court found Marian Kočner and Pavol Rusko guilty in the promissory notes case.

Marian Kočner arrives at the courtroom on February 27, 2020.

Slovakia votes: What is at stake in the 2020 election (overview)

The parliamentary election is expected to bring a change to the country after two years of coping with the aftermath of the Kuciak murder.

Illustrative stock photo

Čaputová said election is not the end of the road, Danko believes Slovakia is at a crossroad of history

Three top constitutional officials called on voters to turn out to vote on Saturday.

Zuzana Čaputová

NGOs have stood up against Kotleba and others’ attacks

Organisations also analysed which political parties are NGO-friendly.

ĽSNS chair Marian Kotleba (centre).

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring