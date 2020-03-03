Items in shopping cart: View
Shops ran out of anti-bacterial soaps in anticipation of coronavirus

The virus has not been confirmed in Slovakia yet.

(Source: Index)
“We had a pandemic here,” said cashier at Tesco Express in Bratislava's Ružinov for the Index daily. "We did not manage to put goods on the shelves, people were buying everything.”

The coronavirus has not yet been confirmed in Slovakia but has already managed to scare consumers in the country. After seeing photos of empty shelves in Czech supermarkets, consumers in Slovakia started stocking up as well.

Besides durable food, the biggest interest is in disinfection and anti-bacterial cosmetics. These are also bought out.

In the Czech Republic, five case of coronavirus have been confirmed so far. In Slovakia, none of 211 people have tested positive as of March 3.

Shops increase supplies

3. Mar 2020 at 14:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

